Home States Odisha

HC Bar to continue cease work

The cease work agitation by the members of Orissa High Court Bar Association has entered its 15th day on Wednesday. 

Published: 13th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The cease work agitation by the members of Orissa High Court Bar Association has entered its 15th day on Wednesday. Lawyers who have paralysed proceedings in the High Court for 15 days decided on Wednesday to continue their cease work till Monday, buoyed by support of bar associations from across the State. While the functioning of the High Court remained paralysed for the 15th consecutive days, litigants across the State have been suffering a lot due to lawyers’ agitation.

The association has abstained from court work since August 29 demanding the arrest of a police personnel involved in the assault of a member advocate. At  a general body meeting held on Wednesday, association president Srikant Kumar Nayak demanded immediate arrest of the police personnel and declared to continue the cease work agitation till September 17. 

“It was also decided to stop filing of cases and personal appearance in the court in order to intensify the cease work agitation,” said secretary Satyabrata Mohanty, adding that the association would hold its next general body meeting on September 17 to chalk out further course of action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend