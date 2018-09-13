HC Bar to continue cease work

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The cease work agitation by the members of Orissa High Court Bar Association has entered its 15th day on Wednesday. Lawyers who have paralysed proceedings in the High Court for 15 days decided on Wednesday to continue their cease work till Monday, buoyed by support of bar associations from across the State. While the functioning of the High Court remained paralysed for the 15th consecutive days, litigants across the State have been suffering a lot due to lawyers’ agitation.

The association has abstained from court work since August 29 demanding the arrest of a police personnel involved in the assault of a member advocate. At a general body meeting held on Wednesday, association president Srikant Kumar Nayak demanded immediate arrest of the police personnel and declared to continue the cease work agitation till September 17.

“It was also decided to stop filing of cases and personal appearance in the court in order to intensify the cease work agitation,” said secretary Satyabrata Mohanty, adding that the association would hold its next general body meeting on September 17 to chalk out further course of action.