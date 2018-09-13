Home States Odisha

Name Jharsuguda airport after VSS, writes Naveen

The Chief Minister also made a strong plea for introduction of commercial flights to Jharsuguda in view of its strategic location in the industrial and mining belt of the State.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Ahead of the inauguration of Jharsuguda airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his demand for naming the newly constructed airport after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.Expressing happiness that the airport will be formally dedicated to the nation and UDAN flight will be flagged off by Modi, Naveen said his Government has been requesting to name the new airport after Veer Surendra Sai, a well-known freedom fighter of Odisha who hailed from the place.

“I would like to reiterate the request that the Government of India may consider naming Jharsuguda Airport as Veer Surendra Sai Airport, which would be a befitting tribute to the legendary son of the soil,” Naveen said in a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu on Tuesday.

"You might be aware that Jharsuguda is located strategically in an industrial and mining belt of Odisha. Keeping in view the growing importance of the city in Western Odisha, I would request you to kindly consider introduction of commercial flights to Jharsuguda," the letter said.

