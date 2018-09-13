Naveen invites investors for biggest PPP project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is facilitating the country’s biggest ever Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in healthcare sector by proposing to set up 25 affordable hospitals at an investment of `1,300 crore.Informing this at the investors’ meet at New Delhi on Wednesday Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said “This will be the single largest PPP initiative in health sector in India and can create a model for increased expansion of healthcare in smaller towns in the next few years. It will not only make healthcare affordable for the people but also create over 10,000 high-paying and highly-skilled jobs in Odisha.”

As part of the project, 25 modern hospitals, accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH), will be developed on a 32-year Design, Built, Finance, Operate, Own and Transfer model. The project will create 2,900 new hospital beds, he added.

Another key proposal showcased was the operations and maintenance support for the proposed cancer hospital at Jharsuguda on PPP mode. The project has been envisioned to provide quality cancer care to 83 lakh people across Western Odisha districts.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is attending the events in Delhi for the investors meet also chaired official level meetings with Ambassador of Japan and members of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides the Embassy officials from Saudi Arabia.

A delegation of Ministers and officials including Industries Minister Ananta Das, Health Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Verma and Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra also interacted with investors. Marc A Hoffman of Germany-based SMS group, MD of Shahi Exports and CEO of OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal attended the event.

JSPL to set up first private industrial park

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) will soon set up first private industrial park in the State. The park will be developed adjacent to its six million tonne steel plant at Angul. JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal revealed this during the investors’ meet at New Delhi on Wednesday. “We are looking to establish industrial park which will facilitate many other businesses to set up their industries.

Necessary raw materials and facilitations for downstream steel units will be available in the park,” he said. “The plant has India’s largest blast furnace and for the first time in the world, we will be able to gasify Indian coal and make steel out of it,” Jindal said.The company is expected to divulge the park project plans during the upcoming ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclave in November.