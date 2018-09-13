Home States Odisha

Naveen invites investors for biggest PPP project

Another key proposal showcased was the operations and maintenance support for the proposed cancer hospital at Jharsuguda on PPP mode.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is facilitating the country’s biggest ever Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in healthcare sector by proposing to set up 25 affordable hospitals at an investment of `1,300 crore.Informing this at the investors’ meet at New Delhi on Wednesday Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said “This will be the single largest PPP initiative in health sector in India and can create a model for increased expansion of healthcare in smaller towns in the next few years. It will not only make healthcare affordable for the people but also create over 10,000 high-paying and highly-skilled jobs in Odisha.”

As part of the project, 25 modern hospitals, accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH), will be developed on a 32-year Design, Built, Finance, Operate, Own and Transfer model. The project will create 2,900 new hospital beds, he added.

Another key proposal showcased was the operations and maintenance support for the proposed cancer hospital at Jharsuguda on PPP mode. The project has been envisioned to provide quality cancer care to 83 lakh people across Western Odisha districts.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is attending the events in Delhi for the investors meet also chaired official level meetings with Ambassador of Japan and members of Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides the Embassy officials from Saudi Arabia.

A delegation of Ministers and officials including Industries Minister Ananta Das, Health Minister Pratap Jena, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Verma and Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra also interacted with investors. Marc A Hoffman of Germany-based SMS group, MD of Shahi Exports and CEO of OYO Rooms Ritesh Agarwal attended the event.

JSPL to set up first private industrial park
Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) will soon set up first private industrial park in the State. The park will be developed adjacent to its six million tonne steel plant at Angul. JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal revealed this during the investors’ meet at New Delhi on Wednesday. “We are looking to establish industrial park which will facilitate many other businesses to set up their industries.

Necessary raw materials and facilitations for downstream steel units will be available in the park,” he said. “The plant has India’s largest blast furnace and for the first time in the world, we will be able to gasify Indian coal and make steel out of it,” Jindal said.The company is expected to divulge the park project plans during the upcoming ‘Make-in-Odisha’ conclave in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend