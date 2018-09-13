Ophthalmology wing of SCB stinks

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Beyond the huge edifice of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO), SCB Medical College and Hospital lies the squalid conditions. One visit to the building and its departments, and it looks like the management chose to close its eyes to the pathetic condition of the hospital.

Lack of cleanliness and waste management along with water seepage through the roof pose a serious health threat to patients, visitors as well as hospital staff.Each and every corner of the healthcare institution, washrooms, floors of the five-storey building, outdoor, operation theatre and ward of ophthalmology wing, general outdoor and disaster ward and vaccination unit for rabbis besides the corridors reek of stench.

Both doctors and patients have been struggling to fight the stench emanating from unattended heaps of garbage, including solid and liquid waste, deposited around the building, particularly those beside the windows of OPD room. Such unhygienic conditions have turned the Ophthalmology OPD into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, flies and insects posing a threat to outbreak of several diseases.

Nobody can miss the biomedical waste and other garbage literred around the campus. Blood-soaked cotton, used syringes and other hospital waste are everywhere, and left unattended and strewn everywhere, these poses a serious health threat to already vulnerable patients.On the other hand, weakening the structure are the creepers on the back wall of the building, bushes and cobwebs. Water seepage from roofs is also another concern. Several OPDs, mainly eye OPD, are constantly damp making it difficult for doctors to manage the outdoor activities.

Sources in Ophthalmology Department said no steps have yet been taken up to provide a permanent solution to the persisting problems, despite repeated complaints lodged in this regard with the office of Superintendent, SCB Medical College and Hospital.SCBMCH Superintendent, Prof. Prasanna Kumar Debata clarified that he had not received any complaint so far in this regard from the department. “Necessary step would be taken immediately to redress issues after receiving the complaint from head of the department concerned,” Debata informed.