Home States Odisha

Probe into farm death begins  

Enquiry into the alleged suicide of farmer Ramachandra Pradhan due to crop loss at Hatiadi village under Digapahandi block started on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Enquiry into the alleged suicide of farmer Ramachandra Pradhan due to crop loss at Hatiadi village under Digapahandi block started on Wednesday.On September 9, Pradhan allegedly consumed insecticide after his paddy crops over two acre of land were damaged by pests. He had reportedly borrowed money to raise the crops and purchase insecticide from the Government-sponsored shop. Despite spraying the pesticide, he was not able to save his crops. A dejected Pradhan then consumed insecticide to end his life.

Pradhan was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday. After autopsy, locals kept his body in front of Digapahandi Tehsil office and staged protest demanding compensation. The agitators were pacified after Digapahandi Tehsildar AK Swain assured them of a thorough probe into Pradhan’s death. On the day, Revenue officials reached Hatiadi and recorded statements of the family members of Pradhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend