Probe into farm death begins  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Enquiry into the alleged suicide of farmer Ramachandra Pradhan due to crop loss at Hatiadi village under Digapahandi block started on Wednesday.On September 9, Pradhan allegedly consumed insecticide after his paddy crops over two acre of land were damaged by pests. He had reportedly borrowed money to raise the crops and purchase insecticide from the Government-sponsored shop. Despite spraying the pesticide, he was not able to save his crops. A dejected Pradhan then consumed insecticide to end his life.

Pradhan was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday. After autopsy, locals kept his body in front of Digapahandi Tehsil office and staged protest demanding compensation. The agitators were pacified after Digapahandi Tehsildar AK Swain assured them of a thorough probe into Pradhan’s death. On the day, Revenue officials reached Hatiadi and recorded statements of the family members of Pradhan.