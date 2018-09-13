Home States Odisha

Supporters see plot in Rout ouster

Apparently, Rout had recently disclosed about Muduli’s involvement in corruption in the  Erasama Biplab Divas function.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  Supportersof Damodar Rout hit the streets here on Wednesday to protest dismissal of  the senior BJD leader from the party.BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision to dismiss Rout left his surprised. They said the party would pay for this in the forthcoming election as Rout was a people’s leader since the time of Biju Patnaik. 

They burnt effigies of district BJD president Bishnu Das and Balikuda-Erasama MLA  Prashant Muduli, alleging that both of them indulged in a malicious campaign against  their leader. The agitations were witnessed in Paradip, Manijanga, Rahama, Talapada and  other areas of Paradip Assembly constituency. 

In Paradip, hundreds of BJD workers under the banner of Dam Shanti Sena Committee led  by its president Rajib Bhuiyan assembled at Badapadia and burnt effigies of both Das and  Muduli. They alleged that Das in nexus with Rout’s rivals illegally collected money from  various companies in Paradip and the former created factions in BJD.

Apparently, Rout had recently disclosed about Muduli’s involvement in corruption in the  Erasama Biplab Divas function.The supporters urged the Chief Minister to expel Das and Muduli for anti-party activities  failing which, they would intensify their agitation.

Chairman of Kujang block, Smruti Ranjan Behera said since 18 years, Naveen has never  met the public or party workers. Without consent of the people, the decision to dismiss  Rout was uncalled for. “Rout has been associated with people of Paradip, Kujang,  Erasama, Tirtol and other coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts for the  last 48 years. His contribution in establishing the party in the coastal belt remains   unmatched,” he said.

On the other hand, supporters of Das also burnt the effigy of Rout at Dochakki and   Manijanaga areas. They celebrated Rout’s dismissal by distributing sweets and organising feasts in Jagatsinghpur and Balikuda.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend