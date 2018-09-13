Supporters see plot in Rout ouster

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Supportersof Damodar Rout hit the streets here on Wednesday to protest dismissal of the senior BJD leader from the party.BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s decision to dismiss Rout left his surprised. They said the party would pay for this in the forthcoming election as Rout was a people’s leader since the time of Biju Patnaik.

They burnt effigies of district BJD president Bishnu Das and Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prashant Muduli, alleging that both of them indulged in a malicious campaign against their leader. The agitations were witnessed in Paradip, Manijanga, Rahama, Talapada and other areas of Paradip Assembly constituency.

In Paradip, hundreds of BJD workers under the banner of Dam Shanti Sena Committee led by its president Rajib Bhuiyan assembled at Badapadia and burnt effigies of both Das and Muduli. They alleged that Das in nexus with Rout’s rivals illegally collected money from various companies in Paradip and the former created factions in BJD.

Apparently, Rout had recently disclosed about Muduli’s involvement in corruption in the Erasama Biplab Divas function.The supporters urged the Chief Minister to expel Das and Muduli for anti-party activities failing which, they would intensify their agitation.

Chairman of Kujang block, Smruti Ranjan Behera said since 18 years, Naveen has never met the public or party workers. Without consent of the people, the decision to dismiss Rout was uncalled for. “Rout has been associated with people of Paradip, Kujang, Erasama, Tirtol and other coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts for the last 48 years. His contribution in establishing the party in the coastal belt remains unmatched,” he said.

On the other hand, supporters of Das also burnt the effigy of Rout at Dochakki and Manijanaga areas. They celebrated Rout’s dismissal by distributing sweets and organising feasts in Jagatsinghpur and Balikuda.