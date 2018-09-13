‘Thali’ system coming up in Puri temple

By Express News Service

PURI: THALI (plate) system will be introduced in Jagannath temple to curb arbitrary pricing of Mahaprasad being sold in Anand Bazaar. This was informed by temple chief administrator P K Mohapatra following the temple rituals subcommittee meeting here on Tuesday.

Mahaprasad thalis will be available for `70, `80 and `120. The rate charts will be displayed at all the entry gates of the temple and Anand Bazaar. Mohapatra said al l the hearths in the temple kitchen would be taken over by the temple administration and given on one year lease basis to Suaras (cooks). The meeting also resolved to reschedule the timings of daily rituals.

As per the new proposed schedule, the temple gate would be opened at 5 am and closed at 11 pm after Badasimhara Besha of the Trinity. ‘Sandhya Alati’ would be observed at 6 am and every ‘niti’ like offering of Gopal bhog (breakfast), Madhyana dhup (lunch) and Badasimhara dhup (dinner) will be done at a specific time. This will help devotees in getting Mahaprasad and other bhogs at a fixed time.

In the wake of the Supreme Court judgment regarding Jagannath temple affairs, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has started the exercise to implement a slew of directions which include hassle-free darshan, ending hereditary status of servitors, availability of Mahaprasad to devotees, stopping collection of ‘dakshina’ and maintaining law and order inside the temple.

Servitor leaders have welcomed the proposal. They said the administration should discuss matters related to Mahaprasad with Suara Mahasuara Nijog. Temple ‘niti’ administrator P K Dash said the matter would be discussed with the Nijog members and placed before the temple managing body for approval. No timeframe was announced.