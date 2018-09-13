Home States Odisha

Water scarcity protests spill onto Ganjam roads  

Despite the tall claims of the administration of providing safe drinking water to the villages in Ganjam, protests were staged at two different places in the district over water scarcity.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:   Despite the tall claims of the administration of providing safe drinking water to the villages in Ganjam, protests were staged at two different places in the district over water scarcity.Locals including women of Srirangrajpur village in Kukudakhandi block staged road blockade at Gurunthi Chowk demanding provision of drinking water. As the agitators blocked the road with empty buckets and pots, traffic between Belagaon and Berhampur was disrupted for several hours.

The agitators alleged that despite repeated appeals to the district administration, no steps have been taken to provide safe drinking water. The villagers are forced to consume water collected from open sources which have became contaminated after the recent rains, they said. The blockade was lifted after district officials assured to solve the problem within 20 days.

A similar agitation was staged at Kadua village under Jagannath Prasad block. The village, having a population of over 3000 persons, has piped water supply. However, supply of water has been stopped after snags were detected in the pipeline, the villagers alleged. Over 20 villagers are suffering from gastrointestinal ailments after consuming contaminated water from wells and ponds, the agitators alleged and threatened to intensify their protest if the authorities failed to rectify the snags in the pipeline within next week. 

