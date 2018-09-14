1, 784 cases of crimes against women reported in Twin City in 4 years

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

Maadhyam officials claimed that about 1, 784 cases of crime against women were registered in the Twin City, out of which 1, 666 cases were of domestic violence.

While, 730 cases of domestic violence were registered at the centre in the Capital, 936 cases were registered in Cuttack. While, 24 cases against false marriage promises were registered in Bhubaneswar in between September, 2014, and August, 2018, 15 cases were registered in Cuttack.

Similarly, 12 cases of molestation, eve-teasing and stalking were registered in the Capital during the same period, and 10 such cases were registered in Cuttack. The newsletter also mentioned about the cases of cyber crime registered from 2014 to 2018. About seven cyber crime cases were registered with the centre in Bhubaneswar, while one case was registered at the centre in Cuttack. Besides the above cases, two cases of sexual harassment at workplace were registered in Bhubaneswar, and 47 cases of adultery were registered at the centre in Cuttack.

The women support centres officials said 19 incidents of gender crime were referred to the police stations in the Capital in between 2014 and 2018 for registering cases, while 12 incidents were referred to the police stations in Cuttack for registering cases. About 64 victims were provided legal support in the Capital during the same period and 51 victims were provided legal support in Cuttack.

About 30 victims were provided medical help in the City and four victims were provided the same in Cuttack. While, 24 women were sent to shelter homes in Bhubaneswar, four women were sent to shelter homes in Cuttack. About 465 cases of crimes against women were referred from various police stations in Bhubaneswar, including 228 cases from Mahila Police Station, to the centre in between 2014 and 2018.

Similarly, 922 cases were referred by various police stations in Cuttack, including 880 cases from Mahila Police Station, to the centre in the City. The women support centres, Maadhyam, are being jointly operated by Commissionerate Police and the Institute for Social Development (ISD) in the Twin City.