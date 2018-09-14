Home States Odisha

17 Cong activists held in Cuttack PS ransack case

In a midnight raid on the residences of Moquim and the three Corporators, police detained as many as 24 Congress workers in connection with the incident.

Published: 14th September 2018

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested 17 Congress activists, including Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee president Mohammad Moquim and three Congress Corporators Giribala Behera, Arun Sethi and Mohammad Samim Ulla on the charges of ransacking Purighat police station.

In a midnight raid on the residences of Moquim and the three Corporators, police detained as many as 24 Congress workers in connection with the incident. Basing on evidence availed from CCTV footage, out of the 24 detained, 17 Congress activists were arrested, informed Cuttack DCP Akhileshwar Singh. The other seven were released, he added.

On September 11, Congress workers had ransacked Purighat police station and staged a road blockade protesting the arrest of Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee vice-president Bijay Kumar Barik of Bakharabad.

Meanwhile, the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate court on Thursday granted bail to Moquim and 16 others and allowed their release on bail against a bond of `20,000 besides a surety for each.

Moquim said police are acting on the direction of the Government to divert the attention from Damodar Rout’s expulsion from BJD. Terming the move as politically-motivated one, Moquim stated the fight against injustice will continue. “Fight for the people of Cuttack will continue and no police or administration can prevent it,” said Moquim.

Comments

