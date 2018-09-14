Home States Odisha

6 injured in group clash

At least six persons were injured, three of them grievously, in a clash between two groups over construction of a community centre in Beruda village under Jajpur Sadar police limits on Thursday.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least six persons were injured, three of them grievously, in a clash between two groups over construction of a community centre in Beruda village under Jajpur Sadar police limits on Thursday.
Police said the clash was a result of a dispute over the location of the proposed community centre building. An amount of `3 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of the community centre in the village under the State Government’s ‘Ama Gaon Ama Vikas’ programme. While one group wanted the centre to be built at Hanuman Chowk of the village, the other objected to it.

“A heated exchange of words ensued between the two groups over the location of the proposed community centre this afternoon. Later, it took an ugly turn and members of both groups attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons. They also threw bricks at each other”, said a police official. Six persons from both the groups sustained injuries in the clash.

All the injured were rushed to the local hospital and later three of them, who had sustained grievous injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.Armed police personnel have been deployed in the village to avert any untoward situation. Two separate FIRs have been filed by the local police in this connection, said sources.

