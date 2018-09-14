Home States Odisha

Artist achieves unique feat by keeping it small

The smaller the better is what keeps Satya Moharana, an artist from Silk City, going.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The smaller the better is what keeps Satya Moharana, an artist from Silk City, going. The 34-year-old artist, who believes records are meant to be broken, has won numerous awards for carving out miniature artifacts, especially idols.The craftsman has created a 23.5 cm Ganesh idol made of newspaper. He has carved out another idol of the deity with wood measuring 4.8 cm.

Earlier this year, Satya had created 4.5 inches high and 3 inches wide chariot of Lord Jagannath from wood during the Rath Yatra.  The chariot was recognised as the smallest ever by three leading institutions - Asia Pacific Records, National Records and World Record of India. The miniature chariot is fitted with 16 wheels, four horses, the parswa deities, two parrots upside down, Dadhinauti and Patitapaban Bana. It took Satya 15 days to complete the masterpiece.

The prolific artist’s creations are not limited to wood and newspaper. Satya has created wonders by using soap, sand and chalk. He created 10 records in the USA World Records-Record Setters event for the smallest elephant in chalk (8 mm), smallest Ganesh idol in chalk (3 mm), smallest car in chalk (7 mm), smallest idol of Goddess Kali in chalk (2.20 cm), smallest Ganesh in soap (4.8 cm), smallest idol of Lord Shiva in chalk (2.5 cm), smallest statue of President Ramnath Kovind in soap (5.5 cm), smallest idol of Shirdi Sai Baba in chalk (2.40 cm) and the smallest statue of a breast feeding mother in soap (5.5 cm).

His three records in India Book of Records include three roadworthy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra made of wood measuring 14 inches, 13 inches and 12.5 inches, respectively, Ganesh image and smallest Shiva idol in chalk of 1 inch height. The two Global Book of Records to his credit include smallest chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra made of chalk of 5 inches, 4 inches and 5 inches, respectively and a miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath in wood with a height of 8 inches.

Satya’s father Subash Moharana, a carpenter, is proud of his son’s achievements. He said Satya, after completing the tasks assigned to him in the family workshop, indulges in his passion using different articles. Satya has three brothers who are experts in carpentry but all of them are confined to their work. On the other hand, the master craftsman often skips his meals and spends sleepless nights to pursue his passion.

Satya participated in the International Sand Art Festival held in Konark last year and his works on Swachh Bharat, Indian heritage and global warming were hugely appreciated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend