Artist achieves unique feat by keeping it small

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The smaller the better is what keeps Satya Moharana, an artist from Silk City, going. The 34-year-old artist, who believes records are meant to be broken, has won numerous awards for carving out miniature artifacts, especially idols.The craftsman has created a 23.5 cm Ganesh idol made of newspaper. He has carved out another idol of the deity with wood measuring 4.8 cm.

Earlier this year, Satya had created 4.5 inches high and 3 inches wide chariot of Lord Jagannath from wood during the Rath Yatra. The chariot was recognised as the smallest ever by three leading institutions - Asia Pacific Records, National Records and World Record of India. The miniature chariot is fitted with 16 wheels, four horses, the parswa deities, two parrots upside down, Dadhinauti and Patitapaban Bana. It took Satya 15 days to complete the masterpiece.

The prolific artist’s creations are not limited to wood and newspaper. Satya has created wonders by using soap, sand and chalk. He created 10 records in the USA World Records-Record Setters event for the smallest elephant in chalk (8 mm), smallest Ganesh idol in chalk (3 mm), smallest car in chalk (7 mm), smallest idol of Goddess Kali in chalk (2.20 cm), smallest Ganesh in soap (4.8 cm), smallest idol of Lord Shiva in chalk (2.5 cm), smallest statue of President Ramnath Kovind in soap (5.5 cm), smallest idol of Shirdi Sai Baba in chalk (2.40 cm) and the smallest statue of a breast feeding mother in soap (5.5 cm).

His three records in India Book of Records include three roadworthy chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra made of wood measuring 14 inches, 13 inches and 12.5 inches, respectively, Ganesh image and smallest Shiva idol in chalk of 1 inch height. The two Global Book of Records to his credit include smallest chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra made of chalk of 5 inches, 4 inches and 5 inches, respectively and a miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath in wood with a height of 8 inches.

Satya’s father Subash Moharana, a carpenter, is proud of his son’s achievements. He said Satya, after completing the tasks assigned to him in the family workshop, indulges in his passion using different articles. Satya has three brothers who are experts in carpentry but all of them are confined to their work. On the other hand, the master craftsman often skips his meals and spends sleepless nights to pursue his passion.

Satya participated in the International Sand Art Festival held in Konark last year and his works on Swachh Bharat, Indian heritage and global warming were hugely appreciated.