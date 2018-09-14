At 300-year-old Ganesh temple, kids get 1st lessons

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The festive season has begun and the Millennium City is decked up like a queen. More than 150 glittering pandals housing attractive Ganesh idols of different styles and size have been drawing crowds in large numbers since early hours. However, it is a unique scene at Buxi Bazar Badhei Sahi. Parents are queuing up with their toddlers for ‘khadi chuan’ (ritualistic commencement of education for the first time).

The 300-year-old temple of Lord Ganesh is believed to hold a major significance in the hearts of the devotees who believe that one who begins their first lesson here will never fail in life. The 5 feet high standing idol of Lord Ganesh is made of single black polished stone, considered to be rare. Legend has it that Ganesh idol was worshipped in Barabati Fort. During the invasion by Kalapahada, the idol was thrown into Rani Pokahari, a pond inside the forte apparently to save it from the wrath of invaders.

Later, some washer-men of Narayangarh found the idol, informed stone artisans of the fort who retrieved it and started worshipping by installing it in their locality near Kanika Chhak. The Chhak was renamed as Ramagarh.

The then Maratha king donated 11 guntha of landed property for daily rituals of Lord Ganesh at Narayangarh. The land, located near Chandi Mandir here, has been encroached and no step has yet been taken to retrieve the same, said sources.

Later, during British regime in 1800, the idol was shifted to Makhanpur Pathuria Sahi or the Badhei Sahi in Ward no 25 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation. Since then, people belonging to Chari-Sahi Biswakarma community have been worshipping the idol by setting up a permanent temple at Badhei Sahi.

On the request of locals, one Sashimani Bewa had donated her house, including 1 guntha landed property, for maintenance of the temple, performing rituals and observing different rituals like ‘Ananta Brata’, ‘Makar Sankranti’, ‘Jagara’ and ‘Kartik Purnima’, said All Odisha Biswakarma Samiti Joint Secretary Parikhita Moharana.