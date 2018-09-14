Cops on toes for security of national hockey team

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The police have geared up to beef up security before the arrival of Indian men’s hockey team in the Capital on September 16 as part of the 47-day national team selection and trial camp which will be held here in two phases.

The first phase will begin from September 16 to October 16, while the second phase will be held from November 1 to 17.“Indian men’s hockey team will arrive in the City on September 16 and accordingly security arrangements are being made at the hotel where they will stay and at the stadium,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said, adding that escort vehicles will also be pressed into service during the movement of the players from the hotel to the stadium and vice-versa.

Besides, the Commissionerate Police will set up a temporary control room at the hotel where the players will stay during the national team selection and trial camp. Indian men’s hockey team coach Harendra Singh will visit the Capital soon. After the first phase of national camp, the team will take part in the Asian Champions Trophy.

“The idea of training in Bhubaneswar was to get acclimatised and we are also looking at playing on the newly-laid turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium which will host the Men’s World Cup. This is a very important phase in the lead up to the season’s finale starting on November 28 and we intend to critically analyse our mistakes during the 18th Asian Games not just in our match against Malaysia but the other matches too. Asian Champions Trophy will be one tournament where we will be executing the changes made during this national camp which is why the tournament in Oman will be very important for us,” Singh said.