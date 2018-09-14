Devotees throng shrine

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Thousands of devotees from far off places of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh thronged the Ganesh temple at Panchama village, 16 km from here, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh emerged from a cavity of a peepal tree in the temple around 500 years back. Devotees believe whoever prays in temple gets his wish fulfilled. Historians say the temple was built by King Purushottam Dev (1467-1497) during his journey to marry Princess Padmavati, daughter of then King of Kanchi. While resting on the banks of a pond in Panchama to worship Lord Ganesh for his peaceful married life and rule, he found the idol in the cavity. Then, the King worshipped the idol and later, the temple was constructed and families were appointed to continue the daily rituals. Since then, devotees from Ganjam and other districts visit the temple.