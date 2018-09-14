Home States Odisha

Devotees throng shrine

Thousands of devotees from far off places of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh thronged the Ganesh temple at Panchama village, 16 km from here, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Thousands of devotees from far off places of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh thronged the Ganesh temple at Panchama village, 16 km from here, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday.

It is believed that Lord Ganesh emerged from a cavity of a peepal tree in the temple around 500 years back. Devotees believe whoever prays in temple gets his wish fulfilled. Historians say the temple was built by King Purushottam Dev (1467-1497) during his journey to marry Princess Padmavati, daughter of then King of Kanchi. While resting on the banks of a pond in Panchama to worship Lord Ganesh for his peaceful married life and rule, he found the idol in the cavity. Then, the King worshipped the idol and later, the temple was constructed and families were appointed to continue the daily rituals. Since then, devotees from Ganjam and other districts visit the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend