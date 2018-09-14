Dhauli's Crafts Bazaar craves for life

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

Though nothing specific has been planned for its transformation, the department will come up with a new parking facility and a fountain at Dhauli

On your way to the majestic Peace Pagoda at Dhauli, you will spot an abandoned shopping complex. Covered with dense vegetation now, this complex was an ambitious project of the Tourism Department. It was supposed to be the Dhauli crafts bazaar, where tourists would walk in to shop souvenirs, artefacts and all that could give them an insight into the State's culture. Spread over 1.5 acres, the complex is lying abandoned since the past five years.

Except for a security guard and few damaged stone statues, there isn't any other sight of life or art at this complex. This complex was a part of Tourism Department's Dhauli Peace Park Project. According to sources, the Tourism Department had spent crores of rupees to start a light and sound show; build a handicrafts market and other beautification projects.

The Crafts Bazaar was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on April 10, 2013. The complex was built with funds sponsored by both State and Centre governments. It has at least 16 compartments, where artisans could have showcased their artwork.

"Students of Dhauli Art College visit the spot sometimes to conduct workshops or some activities. Except for these activities, nothing happens there. The abandoned property must be transformed into something else. It can otherwise turn into an unsafe zone," said Principal of Dhauli Arts College, Panchanan Samal.

The Tourism Department is yet to come up with a concrete plan for either transforming the Crafts Bazaar into some other project or for its revival. "We are already working on it. We have no plans ready specifically for the Crafts Bazaar

currently. However, we had thought of using as a parking facility. There's already space for parking vehicles on its premises," said Odisha Tourism Director Nitin Jawale.

However, the department has already chalked out an extensive plan for construction of a parking facility and a fountain at Dhauli. "The parking facility and the fountain will come up on the stretch between Crafts Bazaar and the monument. There's a pond. We trying to use this pond for the fountain. There are some drainage issues. We are working to sort out the issues," he added.

The Tourism Director said the Crafts Bazaar project had failed as it was a low vantage area. "The vendors preferred to occupy the space up the hills, more closer to the monument. This was the only reason why it didn't work out. Tourist footfall never impacted it," he claimed.