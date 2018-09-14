Digital info services for farmers launched

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Farmers of the district will now get various information on their finger tips. Deputy Director of Agriculture Sridhara Das launched the digital information service for the farmers at the Agriculture Technology Management Agency office here. Reliance Foundation has provided technology for the service.

The programme was launched in the presence of Deputy Director of Horticulture Prafulla Swain and the agency’s Deputy Director Surendra Negi. At least 35 officials of various departments attended the programme and interacted with the technical workers of Reliance Foundation.

As per information, the Reliance Foundation Information Service uses multiple-communication platforms including mobile, cable TV, radio, multi-location audio and video conferences and print to address knowledge gaps that the farmers face every day. Voice message, text message, audio conference, video conference and toll-free helpline numbers are the various features that will benefit the farmers. Local languages are used to disseminate information.

Das joined his field officials of Deogaon block through a video conference and took up a programme on their skill development. He, along with Krushi Vigyan Kendra scientist Ashish Das, also joined some 23 farmers through audio conference and discussed with them the management of pest attack on paddy and cotton crop.The programme is intended to provide right information at the right time from the right source to the farmers.