Fast food kiosk owner shot at

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A fast food stall owner was shot at by three miscreants after an argument over quality of ‘pakora’ (a fried snack) in Khandagiri on Thursday night. The injured, identified as Smruti Ranjan Samal, sustained injuries on his right hand.

According to sources, the three miscreants reached the fast food kiosk near Bharatpur on a motorcycle at about 9.30 pm and placed an order for ‘pakora’. When Dhala got them their order, they did not like the quality. “According to preliminary investigation, Dhala had an heated exchange with the trio after they told him that the snacks were not properly fried. The situation worsened when one of the miscreants took out a gun and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot,” a policeman said.

All three were in an inebriated state when they opened fire at Dhala, police said.Khandagiri Police Station IIC Himanshu Swain said Dhala is a resident of Aiginia and a search operation has been launched to nab the persons involved in the crime. Dhala has been admitted to a hospital.