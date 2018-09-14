Flood dampens Ganesh Puja festivity in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The devastating flood in the district has come as a dampener for hundreds of people, mostly students, during Ganesh Puja on Thursday.

The flood water had marooned many schools and colleges in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks of the district last week. As a result, Ganesh Puja celebration took a backseat in many educational institutions.

Though flood waters receded leaving many school buildings unusable in many flood-hit villages, people have converted many such buildings as their temporary homes. Many students were not able to observe Ganesh Puja in their schools on Thursday.

Similarly, students were seen trudging their way through the waterlogged muddy roads to reach their educational institutions to celebrate the Puja. Students of Kendrapara College waded through knee-deep flood water to reach the campus to worship Lord Ganesh on Thursday. “It’s really sad that students have to face problems in attending their college as the authorities have failed to build proper drains to release the stagnant flood water,” said a teacher of the college.