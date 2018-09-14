Govt justifies revised cost of Gurupriya bridge

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Under attack from the Opposition for allegedly showing undue favour of Rs 74 crore to the contractor who executed Gurupriya bridge in Malkangiri district, the State Government has assigned the revised cost of the project to technical complexity of the work.

Responding to several queries of senior BJP legislator KV Singhdeo on the issue in the Assembly, Works Minister Prafulla Mallick said the cost of the project increased due to site condition, technical complexity of the work and use of modern technology for construction of the bridge in deep water.

The opposition Congress and BJP mounted attack on the Government after a draft report of the Principal Accountant General (PAG) accused the State Government of making excess payment of Rs 74 crore to the contractor (Royal Infra Private Limited). The Congress even demanded CBI probe into the matter.

As the bridge site was located inside Balimela reservoir having larger depth of standing water of 20-28 meter, its construction requires innovative technology and use of new methodology. “Many experts and construction companies having experience of executing bridge project in deep water were consulted and their feedbacks were taken into consideration to finalise the detailed estimate,” the Minister said.

The initial estimate amounting to Rs 47.41 crore in 2006 was revised to Rs 104.38 crore in 2014 and the work put to tender in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode as per the State Government notification on September 25, 2013.

Besides, responsibility and accountability of making survey, investigation, design, material procurement, testing and construction including five years defect liability period lie with the EPC contractor, he said.

Mallick further clarified that the revised cost of Rs 90.5 crore by Gammon India Ltd in 2008 was not accepted as the proposal was without any justification.

“The State Government did not accept the arbitrary price offer of Gammon India as it was in variation to its bidding condition without any justification,” the Minister said.He said the work was awarded to lowest bidder Royal Infra through a competitive bidding in 2014 at an agreed value of Rs 172.58 crore. As per the EPC modalities, the revised project cost was approved by the Government for Rs 187.25 crore including the cost towards contingencies.