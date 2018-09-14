Killer doctor still at large

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as Hrushikesh Tripathy, a doctor accused of killing a former employee of his clinic, is yet to be arrested, police on Thursday seized two cars and a motorcycle which were allegedly used to shift the body from the clinic.

The viscera samples of the victim, Bishnu Prasad Gouda, were sent for medical examination after post-mortem, said police. Dr Tripathy’s assistant, Ganga Behera, who had spilled the beans on the murder, was forwarded to court on Thursday. A nurse, who was working in the accused’s clinic, his wife and three others are being interrogated by the police for extracting more information on the sensational murder that rocked the Silk City on Wednesday.

Police stumbled on the murder while investigating the missing case of 45-year-old Bishnu, an agent of a private bank who was staying in a rented accommodation in the city.He was missing from his workplace since August 18. After an anonymous call informed about the doctor’s alleged role, police swung into action.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said Gouda was in a relationship with the nurse in Dr Hrushikesh Tripathy’s clinic at Goilundi. Tripathy was posted at Chhatrapur Hospital and also used to run a clinic from his residence.

As Tripathy also had a soft corner for the nurse, a dispute arose between him and Gouda. About four months back, Gouda quit his job in the clinic and shifted to his native Benia village within Khallikote police limits.

Later, he joined as an agent in a private bank in the city and continued to be in relationship with the nurse despite repeated warnings by Tripathy, Mishra said.

On August 18, Gouda left for the bank, but did not return. After failing to trace Gouda despite frantic searches, family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. They also informed the cops about Gouda’s relationship with the nurse and his rivalry with Tripathy.

Basing on the complaint, the SP formed a special police team and started investigation. During probe, the cops interrogated the staff of the clinic including the nurse. However, Tripathy gave the police the slip and absconded.

Behera informed that after committing the crime, Tripathy took Gouda’s body to his native Badagumula village and buried it.To screen evidence, he even constructed a toilet on the burial place.