Land hurdle for Adarsh Vidyalaya

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: EVEN as land for an Adarsh Vidyalaya has been selected in Bari block of Jajpur district, construction is yet to start.

Five-acre land was identified for the school and former School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra had laid foundation of the building two years back.District BJP president Asutosh Parida alleged that Bari tehsil administration has been dilly-dallying in providing records of the identified land to the district administration as a result of which, construction is getting delayed.

Bari Block Education Officer Abhaya Kumar Behera said `3 crore has been sanctioned for construction of the school building and the money is with District Rural Development Agency. “However, due to want of a layout of the land, construction is yet to start,” he said. Bari tehsildar has been asked to provide land record of the identified land for the layout, he added.

As a part of its efforts to set up model schools in educationally backward regions, the State Government had entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for setting up 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas in seven districts. Of them, nine schools are being set up in nine blocks of Jajpur district.