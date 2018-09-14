Home States Odisha

Land hurdle for Adarsh Vidyalaya

EVEN as land for an Adarsh Vidyalaya has been selected in Bari block of Jajpur district, construction is yet to start.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: EVEN as land for an Adarsh Vidyalaya has been selected in Bari block of Jajpur district, construction is yet to start.

Five-acre land was identified for the school and former School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra had laid foundation of the building two years back.District BJP president Asutosh Parida alleged that Bari tehsil administration has been dilly-dallying in providing records of the identified land to the district administration as a result of which, construction is getting delayed.

Bari Block Education Officer Abhaya Kumar Behera said `3 crore has been sanctioned for construction of the school building and the money is with District Rural Development Agency. “However, due to want of a layout of the land, construction is yet to start,” he said. Bari tehsildar has been asked to provide land record of the identified land for the layout, he added.

As a part of its efforts to set up model schools in educationally backward regions, the State Government had entered into an agreement with Tata Steel for setting up 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas in seven districts. Of them, nine schools are being set up in nine blocks of Jajpur district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend