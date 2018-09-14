‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign launched

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal on Thursday launched ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign, a part of Biju Yuva Vahini, at the Sports Complex here.

As many as five young talents were felicitated on the occasion for being agents of change and bringing laurels to the State. The Collector felicitated tribal girl Sirisa Kurami who had made it to India’s U-18 volleyball national team last year.The other youths who were felicitated for their achievements are Laxmi Sodi (Judo), Sujit Panigrahi and Badal Dangda Majhi (Social work) and Mamata Podiami (Bravery).

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said the overall objective of the initiative is to recognise local heroes and change makers so that they feel motivated and in turn, inspire their communities. “The campaign will not only help in connecting with the youths but also create opportunities for them to exchange their opinions and ideas on development, social change and possible solutions to overcome the issues and challenges faced by them,” he said.

The Collector kick-started the campaign by welcoming the ‘Mu Hero’ caravan which reached Malkangiri on Wednesday evening. The caravan will cover every district and block to engage with youths.

Among others, DRDA project director Lingaraj Panda, SDC chairman Adma Rawa, DIPRO Manas Mishra were present.