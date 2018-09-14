Home States Odisha

‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign launched

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal on Thursday launched  ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign, a part of Biju Yuva Vahini, at the Sports Complex here.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal on Thursday launched  ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ campaign, a part of Biju Yuva Vahini, at the Sports Complex here.

As many as five young talents were felicitated on the occasion for being agents of change and bringing laurels to the State. The Collector  felicitated tribal girl Sirisa Kurami who had made it to India’s U-18 volleyball national team last year.The other youths who were felicitated for their achievements are Laxmi Sodi (Judo), Sujit Panigrahi and Badal Dangda Majhi (Social work) and Mamata Podiami (Bravery).

Speaking on the occasion, Agarwal said the overall objective of the initiative is to recognise local heroes and change makers so that they feel motivated and in turn, inspire their communities. “The campaign will not only help in connecting with the youths but also create opportunities for them to exchange their opinions and ideas on development, social change and possible solutions to overcome the issues and challenges faced by them,” he said.

The Collector kick-started the campaign by welcoming the ‘Mu Hero’ caravan which reached Malkangiri on Wednesday evening. The caravan will cover every district and block to engage with youths.
Among others, DRDA project director Lingaraj Panda, SDC chairman Adma Rawa, DIPRO Manas Mishra were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend