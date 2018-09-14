New life, new beginnings

Soumika M Das By

Express News Service

On Wednesday, the Rama Devi Women's College campus was abuzz with activities as the first year students of the commerce department were welcomed by their seniors with music and peppy performances. Putting their stylish foot forward, the greenhorns cherished some lighter moments before having to deal with the stress and anxiety of college exams and cram a vast syllabus.

However, the fun activities were preceded by a serious session that guided the first year students to chalk out their plans. Career counsellor Santosh Tripathy from Chorus Group of Institutions highlighted the evolving and new age career avenues for commerce students in the State.

Tryst with career trends

The expert opined that new streams of specialization like International Financial Reporting Standards, e-Taxation, Project Counselling and e-Tendering. "There has been a lot of changes witnessed in the finance and accounting profession in this globalised era. Nowadays, the General Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) are losing popularity. The demand is higher for IFRS professionals as it has been widely accepted as a single accounting language for the drafting of financial statements. Companies are keen on recruiting candidates who are specialised in IRFS," he added. But, what's IFRS? These are a set of evolved principles of accounting on the basis of which the statements of an enterprise are prepared. This has become popular not just in the west, but Indian companies have also started using the same. Students of commerce can opt for these new specialisation courses as advance diploma, immediately after completing their high school.

Beyond books

The senior students ensured that their juniors be greeted with music and hip-hop. With Subashree rocking it out with the guitar, third year student Deepika crooned some latest Bollywood numbers, including Tareefan, Samjhawan and the title track from Dhadak. A group of six senior students performed on a medley of six popular Bollywood tracks. They had titled the act as 'Khichdi dance' because of an odd-mix of dance steps. And, all these performances were an outcome of month-long practice sessions.

Spotting the smartest newcomer

The juniors participated in various contests to grab the title of Miss Freshers. The first round began with a quiz contest on current affairs and the recently-concluded Asian Games. Next, they walked on balloons competing against each other's balancing skills. One of the most interesting contests was about draping saree. The last round comprised Dumb Charades and a question and answer session. Barnali Choudhury of Bomikhal won the title by impressing her seniors with her take on world peace. "When I was asked what would I do if I were the most powerful person on earth? I told the judges that I would have ensured that global peace is maintained. I would have tried to influence the youngsters to work towards eradication of violence from the planet," she said. Barnali and her partner had draped a saree in less than two minutes.

Mixed bag

At the beginning of a new life, the freshers also had mixed feelings. "At this point of time, I am excited about this new phase. We will have fun in college. But at the same time, I am also anxious and worried about how would I shape my career," said Lipsa. If the students were gearing up for their new phase, the faculty members were ready with evolved teaching methods for the current academic session. "This year, we have planned to change the teaching methodology. We will lay more emphasis on case studies, projects and provide internship opportunities to students at various firms. The focus is on polishing theit soft skills and make them more employable. We will also organise career counselling seminars for them and come up with pre-recruitment training modules," said associate professor in the commerce department, Sahadev Swain. This year, 700 students have been enrolled for the UG courses and 100 for the PG courses, including Mphil.