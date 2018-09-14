Odisha has no info on Mahanadi dispute: Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE dispute over Mahanadi river water between Odisha and Chhattisgarh will now be resolved by the tribunal constituted as per provisions of Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (IRWD Act). The first hearing of the tribunal has been scheduled on September 29.

The State Government as well as ruling BJD launched agitations over the issue alleging that Mahanadi will go dry due to construction of barrages by Chhattisgarh on the upstream of the river. The State Government has alleged that construction activities by Chhattisgarh will affect power generation and put the farmers in a very difficult situation.

However, none of these facts were available to the State Government which was revealed during reply to a question in the Assembly.BJP member Dilip Ray had asked how many barrages have been constructed by the neighbouring States on Mahanadi, Bramhani and Kolab rivers and what will be impact of these construction activities on Odisha. Water Resources Minister Niranjan Pujari avoided the question by a stock reply, ‘facts are being collected.’ Though Ray despatched the question on August 24, the State Government had no information on this till September 11.

The response to a question on the Polavaram issue was similar. The ruling BJD has launched agitation over the issue alleging that a large number of villages on the Odisha side will be submerged by the dam which is being constructed unilaterally by Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister had also written several letters in this regard to the Centre demanding that the construction should be stopped till the problem is resolved. However, the Minister’s reply to a question in this regard by Ray was ‘facts are under collection’.

The State Government has admitted in a written reply to a question from Ramesh Chandra Chau Patnaik that flow of water in Mahanadi has increased during the last 10 years. In a similar reply, the Government had also maintained that construction of barrages on Mahanadi river by Chhattisgarh had no impact on drinking water availability in Odisha. Power generation has also increased during 2017-18 compared to previous despite the construction activities by Chhattisgarh. Describing the State Government’s response to his question in this regard as unfortunate, Ray has alleged that moves are on to suppress information on these issues.