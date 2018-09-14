Odisha: Student killed in bee attack, five injured

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A six-year-old boy died and five others sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Rayagada district on Wednesday night. They are all residential students of Karubai Ashram School under Rayagada block.

The deceased is Debdas Tuika, a Class I student. Those injured are Srinu Mandangi (6), Bikash Mandangi (6), Rohit Tuika (7), Natan Mandangi (7) and Ashish Puala (8).According to reports, a group of eight hostel students had gone to the nearby orchard to collect mango leaves for Ganesh Puja in the evening. While collecting leaves, someone threw a stone at a bee hive and the students were attacked by a swarm of bees.Headmaster-cum-superintendent of the hostel, Jagannath Mandangi, had gone to the local market to purchase puja paraphernalia. Following the bee attack, the students ran back to the hostel and informed Mandangi.

Of the eight, six students had suffered from bee attack. Their condition deteriorated and Debdas succumbed in the hostel in the night. The other injured children were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital on Thursday and their condition is stable now.

Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and other district level officials reached the hospital to take stock of the situation. A treating doctor said Debdas could have been saved if he was provided timely treatment.

After visiting the District Headquarters Hospital, the Collector said she has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“Students are never allowed to leave their hostels without permission of the hostel superintendent. We have called for an inquiry to find out under what circumstances they were allowed to go to the orchard in the evening,” she said, adding that stringent action will be taken against anyone found guilty. She provided `10,000 to the family of the deceased and after a detailed inquiry, compensation would be provided to the family as per government norms.Unnatural death case has been registered at Seshkhal police station.