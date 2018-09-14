Home States Odisha

Plaints against villagers for locking up edu officials

The officials are District Education Officer Pradip Kumar Nag,  District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Gabakhya Naik and technical consultant of DPC office Bhubanand Hota.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The three officials of School and Mass Education department, who were locked up in a room by villagers of Latkabaheli under Kesinga block in Kalahandi district, filed police complaints against 11 villagers on Wednesday.

The officials are District Education Officer Pradip Kumar Nag,  District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Gabakhya Naik and technical consultant of DPC office Bhubanand Hota. They alleged that the villagers had wrongfully confined and abused them while they had gone to the village to check the condition of Latkabaheli Primary School.  

The villagers, on the other hand, filed a complaint against Nag, Naik and Hota alleging that they abused the school committee members, guardians and threatened to physically assault them when they approached the officials to discuss the poor condition of the school.

The building of Latkabaheli primary school, which has 164 students and six teachers, was declared unsafe two years back. Subsequently, the school management committee made an arrangement to run the school from an Indira Awas Yojana house of a villager.

However, a year later, the house owner refused to allow the school to operate from his house and asked the committee to vacate the premises. The matter was brought to the notice of Block Education Officer, Kesinga, who directed that the school be attached with Phatkamal Primary School, 3 km away, till the new building is constructed.

This, however, was not accepted by the school managing committee that asked the  school teachers and headmaster to hold classes on a public road as a mark of protest. They started holding classes on road and some villagers recorded it and uploaded the video on social media sites. The video soon became viral and headmaster of the school,  Haraprasad Sahu, was placed under suspension. This further angered the committee members. The School and Mass Education department officials visited the village on Tuesday  to inquire into the issue and identify site for construction of the new school building. The villagers then confined the three officials in a room for about three hours.Police said complaints from both the sides have been received and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend