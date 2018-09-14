Play staged at IIIT Bhubaneswar

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

Students of IIIT Bhubaneswar staged a play titled 'Adhuri Kahani' recently on the institute's campus. It has been produced by the members of the institutes' drama team Akanksh. The play explored the struggles of a war prisoner and his family. Subedar Vijender Singh was captured during the Indo-Pak war. In his absence, his family faces several hardships.

When Vijender returns back to his village after 18 years of captivity, he is disappointed by the kind of treatment he receives at the hands of his family and other villagers. Their attitude towards Indian Army has changed. The villagers have developed hatred towards patriotism. His wife also denies to accept him. However, his love for the country and his profession remains intact.

The subedar doesn't succumb to the circumstances and takes up the mission to preach out stories of bravery to the villagers. The play has a heart-wrenching soliloquy of the war prisoner. Students Abhishek Anmol, Sneha Das, Arghyadeep Mohanty, Harsh Raj Abhishek Srivastava, Swayam Das, Pratyush Paliwal, Vaibhav Raj, Prajapati Anjali Mohapatra, Rahul Ray, Sanket Panda and Siddhant Panda have acted in the play, which has also been uploaded on YouTube.

The play has bee written by Nishant Basu. Pushpak Hota has directed it.