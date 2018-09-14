Home States Odisha

Prasad’s letter on HC bench irks lawyers

Earlier, the State Government had written to the Centre for initiating steps for setting up a High Court bench in Western Odisha in 2013.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM

The effigy of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad being burnt by lawyers in Sambalpur on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s recent letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over establishment of permanent Orissa High Court bench in Western Odisha has evoked sharp reaction from the lawyers in the region.

Terming Prasad’s letter to the Chief Minister as confusing, spokesperson of Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Associations Sureswar Mishra said the Union Government lacks the will to establish permanent benches of the High Court in Western and Southern Odisha. He said the consent of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court to set up the permanent benches as sought by Prasad in his letter is not mandatory. “If the Union Government is indeed keen to establish the permanent benches of the High Court, it can do so by exercising its power under an act of Parliament,” Mishra said.

Earlier, the State Government had written to the Centre for initiating steps for setting up a High Court bench in Western Odisha in 2013. The CAC of All Western Odisha Bar Associations had also staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the issue on November 28, 2016. Mishra said the CAC had called on the Union Law Minister during the agitation and the latter had assured the lawyers that appropriate steps would be taken for setting up the High Court bench in the region. “However, Prasad’s letter to the Chief Minister has come as a surprise for us,” he added.

Protesting the Union Law Minister’s letter, the members of District Bar Association, Sambalpur burnt Prasad’s effigy here on Wednesday. The lawyers, who have paralysed functioning of all judicial and revenue courts in the city over the demand since September 5, said the agitation will continue till the culmination of the monsoon session of the Assembly on September 20.

