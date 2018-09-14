Promotion in 4 more cities abroad

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With barely 73 days to go for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here, the State Government aims to intensify publicity campaigns in four more overseas destinations.

The Government is targeting promotion activities in major hockey-playing nations, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Sydney and Zurich. The campaign is expected to start from September 27, said Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Deb.

As the part of the 360-day promotional campaign, we will also organise road shows in 17 different cities in the country, including six metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This will be held 60 days prior to the biggest hockey event, added Deb.

The specially designed Hockey stick will be installed with the world cup trophy during the road show to intensify “My Heart Beats for Hockey” campaign throughout the country as well as abroad, added Deb.

Through the campaign, we aim to showcase that Odisha is not just a sporting hub, but also an amazing tourism destination. Teams, fans and tourists who will come down to Odisha in November for the mega sporting event will enjoy the State’s ambiance.

The State Government has displayed advertisements on city buses of London to promote Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The campaign titled ‘Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening’ features branded buses showcasing the State as an exciting tourist and sporting destination.

We got huge response from the people during London campaign and India Day Parade at Fremont in California, added Deb. The game is scheduled between November 28 and December 16.