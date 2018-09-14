Home States Odisha

Promotion in 4 more cities abroad

With barely 73 days to go for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here, the State Government aims to intensify publicity campaigns in four more overseas destinations.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With barely 73 days to go for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here, the State Government aims to intensify publicity campaigns in four more overseas destinations.
The Government is targeting promotion activities in major hockey-playing nations, Kuala Lumpur, Amsterdam, Sydney and Zurich. The campaign is expected to start from September 27, said Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Deb.

As the part of the 360-day promotional campaign, we will also organise road shows in 17 different cities in the country, including six metropolitan cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This will be held 60 days prior to the biggest hockey event, added Deb.

The specially designed Hockey stick will be installed with the world cup trophy during the road show to intensify “My Heart Beats for Hockey” campaign throughout the country as well as abroad, added Deb.
Through the campaign, we aim to showcase that Odisha is not just a sporting hub, but also an amazing tourism destination. Teams, fans and tourists who will come down to Odisha in November for the mega sporting event will enjoy the State’s ambiance.

The State Government has displayed advertisements on city buses of London to promote Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. The campaign titled ‘Odisha by Morning, Hockey by Evening’ features branded buses showcasing the State as an exciting tourist and sporting destination.

We got huge response from the people during London campaign and India Day Parade at Fremont in California, added Deb. The game is scheduled between November 28 and December 16.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend