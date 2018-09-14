Puri stn overhauling begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Remodelling and overhauling of Puri railway station to improve train handling capacity will continue till September 25. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will carry out shifting of yard layout, changes in signalling, overhead wire equipment and sleepers of tracks during the modification work.

A senior railway official said restructuring of the station was necessitated for safety and modernisation purpose. “After the restructuring exercise, the capacity to accommodate coaches at platform 7 and 8 will go up to 26. Longer trains will have more coaches and generate more berths for passengers,” he said.

Puri station handles on an average 54 trains and nearly10,000 passengers per day. The station has eight platforms and 26 lines, including the lines for maintenance and washing/repairs.

“Special steps have been taken for making journey safer and more punctual for Puri bound and Puri originating trains,” the official said.Meanwhile, services of several trains have been regulated for the remodeling work. Altogether 12 pairs of Mail/Express trains and four pairs of local passenger trains will remain cancelled while seven pairs of Mail/Express Trains will be cancelled partially.These trains will end their journey and originate at Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road instead of Puri.

Free bus services on cancellation of trains

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway will be providing free bus services between Bhubaneswar-Puri and Khurda Road-Puri for passengers of trains partially cancelled.The trains which will be partially cancelled include Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Puri Express, Sambalpur-Puri Intercity Express and Tirupati-Puri Express. Shatabdi Express leaving Howrah from September 14 to 24 will run up to Bhubaneswar, except September 15 and 22. The train will originate from Bhubaneswar instead of Puri from September 16 to 25.

Howrah-Puri Express leaving from Howrah will run upto Bhubaneswar and in return direction it will originate from Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar-Puri service will be cancelled from September 13 to 24.

Similarly, Sambalpur-Puri Intercity Express leaving Sambalpur will run upto Khurda Road and in return direction it will start from Khurda Road instead of Puri. The service between Khurda Road-Puri will be cancelled from September 14 to 24.

Tirupati-Puri Express will run up to Khurda Road and in return direction the train will start from Khurda Road instead from Puri. Service of the train between Khurda Road-Puri will be cancelled from September 14 to 24.