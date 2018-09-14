Home States Odisha

Right feeding practices can reduce kid mortality

Health experts stressed on improving Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices at the family and community levels to reduce stunting and under-five mortality in the State.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Health experts stressed on improving Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices at the family and community levels to reduce stunting and under-five mortality in the State.

At a media round-table organised by Unicef, Director of Family Welfare Dr Lingaraj Mishra said regular counselling of parents and care-givers is essential to encourage IYCF practices as children need more nutritious food for their mental and physical growth. “If right complementary food in required quantities and frequency along with breastfeeding is not given, there are high chances of children slipping into undernutrition. Community influencers and frontline functionaries have major role to play to reverse,” he added.

Odisha is ahead of the national average in  inclusion of complementary feeding. As per National Family Health Survey-IV, 55 per cent children in Odisha have been introduced to the practice against the national average of 42.7 per cent when it comes to inclusion of complementary feeding between 6 and 8 months.
“The State Government has taken many initiatives to improve infant and young child feeding practices. Along with setting up of nutrition rehabilitation centers, we have been facilitating implementation of Infant Milk Substitute Act and programmes like Mother Absolute Affection (MAA),” Mishra said.

Nutrition Specialist of Unicef-Odisha, Saurav Bhattacharjee said improving IYCF practices like early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and timely introduction of appropriate and adequate complementary food will help reduce under-nutrition and under-five mortality in the State, which has made substantial progress in reduction of stunting. A child between six to 23 months is most vulnerable to the vicious cycle of undernutrition, disease/infection and the resultant disability, affecting its growth and development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend