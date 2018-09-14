Right feeding practices can reduce kid mortality

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Health experts stressed on improving Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices at the family and community levels to reduce stunting and under-five mortality in the State.

At a media round-table organised by Unicef, Director of Family Welfare Dr Lingaraj Mishra said regular counselling of parents and care-givers is essential to encourage IYCF practices as children need more nutritious food for their mental and physical growth. “If right complementary food in required quantities and frequency along with breastfeeding is not given, there are high chances of children slipping into undernutrition. Community influencers and frontline functionaries have major role to play to reverse,” he added.

Odisha is ahead of the national average in inclusion of complementary feeding. As per National Family Health Survey-IV, 55 per cent children in Odisha have been introduced to the practice against the national average of 42.7 per cent when it comes to inclusion of complementary feeding between 6 and 8 months.

“The State Government has taken many initiatives to improve infant and young child feeding practices. Along with setting up of nutrition rehabilitation centers, we have been facilitating implementation of Infant Milk Substitute Act and programmes like Mother Absolute Affection (MAA),” Mishra said.

Nutrition Specialist of Unicef-Odisha, Saurav Bhattacharjee said improving IYCF practices like early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and timely introduction of appropriate and adequate complementary food will help reduce under-nutrition and under-five mortality in the State, which has made substantial progress in reduction of stunting. A child between six to 23 months is most vulnerable to the vicious cycle of undernutrition, disease/infection and the resultant disability, affecting its growth and development.