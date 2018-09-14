Teachers vow to intensify strike

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The agitating block grant teachers and lecturers of Mayurbhanj district have vowed to intensify their stir by staging demonstrations in front of panchayat offices from September 17, said sources.

Block grant teachers of schools and BG lecturers of all the 662 category and 488 category colleges of the district, under the banner of School, College Teachers/Lecturers/Employees’ United Forum on Wednesday, after staging demonstrations throughout the day, submitted memoranda to the BDOs at all block headquarter towns of the district.