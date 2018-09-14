Home States Odisha

Truck set on fire in Bhadrak dist

Cattle smuggling continues unabated in Bhadrak district leading to frequent law and order issues.

Published: 14th September 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:Cattle smuggling continues unabated in Bhadrak district leading to frequent law and order issues.In the latest instance, a truck carrying cattle was intercepted by some locals at Kasipur under Bonth police limits on Wednesday. The irate mob, after unloading the cattle, set the vehicle on fire and thrashed its driver mercilessly. Bonth police said the truck was plying from Anandpur to Balasore and the cattle were being smuggled to Kolkata.

In a similar incident last week, a truck carrying cattle was intercepted at Basudevpur and its driver beaten up. Earlier, as many as 60 cattle were rescued by Bhadrak police from a truck on National Highway 5 near Bahudarada. Sources said seven cases of cattle smuggling were registered by the district police last month. In most such cases, the cattle were found packed like sardines in the trucks. Most of the cattle are transported to Ulberia in West Bengal and later smuggled to Bangladesh. Sources said an organised racket is involved in the illegal activity.

The cattle are brought from across the district and its nearby areas and kept in the open at Purunabazar and Budhubar haat under Bhadrak purunabazar police limits. Sources said over 100 trucks are engaged in cattle smuggling and none of them possess licence for carrying the animals. An official of Regulatory Marketing Committee said the smuggling is being carried out on a large scale in connivance with some officials.

Vigilance sleuths, a few years ago, had seized `90,000 from a police official while he was accepting bribe from a cattle smuggler. Recently, members of Hindu Surakshya Samiti had launched a road blockade to register their protest and also met the Bhadrak SP who assured them of taking stern steps to put an end to the illegal trade.

