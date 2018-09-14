When a road turns into a protest spot

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

Hygienic surroundings, unbearable noise pollution and traffic snarls have become a part of life for the residents and commuters on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in the Capital. The area has been turned into a protest ground.

One of the arterial roads in the Capital that connects Master Canteen Square on Janpath road to State Legislative Assembly on Sachivalaya Marg remains closed for most of the days throughout the year owing to protests and agitations carried out by various organisations and outfits. Yet, neither the State Government nor the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seem to be bothered about finding an alternative site for shifting of the protest venue.

The menace which has been continuing for over two decades has crippled the lives of residents of the VIP colonies along the service roads on both sides of the stretch. The residents often complain that they feel as if they are living in a space designated for public toilets.

The VIP area is house to many who’s who of the state including Deputy Speaker of Assembly Sananda Marndi, Forest and Environment minister Bijayshree Routray, Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati, BJP MLA Radharani Panda, Revenue and Disaster Management Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi and several other top bureaucrats, writers and senior journalists.

Noise created by the protestors during rallies add to the woes of the residents. In the absence of adequate toilet facilities, the area has become a site for open-defecation.

According to sources, BMC had shortlisted five alternative places for the same, including Baramunda Field owned by State Sports Department, Unit 3 Exhibition Ground owned by IDCO, Unit 6 field at Ward No. 46 of BMC, Indira Maidan in Nayapalli Mouza and Janta Maidan. However, no decision has been taken to finalise one of these venues.

Instead, a sign board was put up by the State Government two years back making the stretch a designated dharna ground and the civic body also divided the protest venue into various blocks and have been collecting fee from the outfits, ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 for their protests, sources added.

This, however, has hardly helped the locals as the money collected from the protesters is barely being used for maintenance of the area. Though thousands of people are turning up for protest to the site every day, only one toilet has been constructed. Besides, in the absence of proper garbage lifting facility the service roads remain littered most of the time.

Residents said the State Capital was the only exception where a major stretch had been used as a protest ground. “It is illegal and one will not find such practice anywhere in the country including the national capital,” said Prasant Patnaik a resident of the area.

“The kind of unhygienic atmosphere we are living in is horrifying. It is also a painful experience for the residents here as it is almost like living in a space meant for public toilet,” said SRC Bishnupada Sethi, adding, “People come and urinate on our residential premises, put their cloths on the main gates. Open defecation has become a regular affair.”

Sethi also explained how an IAS officer, senior to him, was forced to leave the place as he had some allergies to loud sound and was unable to get proper sleep for days due to the noise pollution. “He had a very terrible experience,” the senior bureaucrat in the State Government said.

“We have requested several times to the home department about the problems residents in this locality are facing due to Dharnas but the problem has still remained unaddressed,” he added.

K Ravi, a resident, informed that a PIL was filed by the local residents in 2005-06 in the High Court seeking shifting of the protest venue to another location and in response to the PIL the government in its affidavit said it is looking for alternative sites and once it is finalised the venue will be shifted. “Though a decade has been passed no alternative arrangements have been made,” he said.

BMC deputy commissioner Srimanta Mishra, however, said decision on sifting of the venue has not been done as the view of the police, which the civic body had sought in this regard, is yet to come.