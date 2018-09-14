Home States Odisha

Widow fights for IAY house

A widow has been running from pillar to post to avail housing assistance under the Indira Awas Yojana scheme.

By Express News Service

Sita Moharana, in her 70s, hails from Mathsahi village under Gajarajpur panchayat of Nuagaon block in Jagatsinghpur district. The Super Cyclone of 1999 damaged her thatched house and seven years later, the block administration issued work order for an IAY house to her husband. Within 15 days of receiving the first instalment of funds for the house, her husband passed away.

Sita failed to take up construction of the house and surrendered the IAY funds to Nuagaon BDO. She again approached the BDO and the District Collector for IAY housing assistance, but her plea fell on deaf ears. With her house entirely damaged, she took shelter in a local temple.Although she staged dharna thrice outside the collectorate and both the BDO and Collector assured to look into the demand, nothing has been done so far.

Gajarajpur Sarpanch Rasmita Mohanty said Sita’s is a genuine case for the housing scheme but officials choose to ignore her need for a house. “The woman has no children and 15 days back, she decided to leave the village,” Mohanty said. She further informed that widows in the panchayat are a neglected lot. At present, there are 15  widows in the panchayat who are not receiving their pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.

Another widow Sasmita Barik of the same block alleged that she has not not been provided housing assistance under IAY or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)  as she could not bribe the officials of Nuagaon block office. Similarly, another widow Debaki Das of Dhinkia alleged that she has not been receiving PDS commodities for a long time.Sub-Divisional Social Security Officer Abdul Wahid Khan said there are more than 1,000 widows in different villages of the district who are not receiving widow pension.

