Disabled youth hanged over fire in Odisha 

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Superstition continues to drive people to the edge of insanity. In a shocking example, a youth was left suspended over a burning cauldron in a temple of Kandhamal district to cure his disability.

The differently-abled youth, Bhabani Shankar, suffered serious burn injuries in the incident which occurred about a week back. Instead of taking him to a hospital, Bhabani was confined to the temple where he was given treatment.

The matter came to light after a video of the horrifying exercise went viral. Baliguda Police swung into action and drew an FIR suo motu under Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954. Two persons have been detained in this connection. The incident was reported from Bhagamunda Sahi under Baliguda police limits. To cure Bhabani of his disability, he was taken to a nearby temple where he was kept hanging from a wooden bar over the burning cauldron. For treatment, the burning cauldron was sprayed with “jhuna” (Frankincense). The victim ended up with burn injuries of 70 per cent.

However, the inhuman act didn’t end there. Instead of taking him to hospital, the persons involved in the superstitious act treated him secretively on the temple premises. Sources said the locals did not raise any alert after getting threats.As pictures and video of the shocking act went viral, Baliguda IIC RK Patra started an investigation and lodged an FIR.