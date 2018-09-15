Home States Odisha

Disabled youth hanged over fire in Odisha 

Superstition continues to drive people to the edge of insanity.

Published: 15th September 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Superstition continues to drive people to the edge of insanity. In a shocking example, a youth was left suspended over a burning cauldron in a temple of Kandhamal district to cure his disability.
The differently-abled youth, Bhabani Shankar, suffered serious burn injuries in the incident which occurred about a week back. Instead of taking him to a hospital, Bhabani was confined to the temple where he was given treatment.

The matter came to light after a video of the horrifying exercise went viral. Baliguda Police swung into action and drew an FIR suo motu under Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, 1954. Two persons have been detained in this connection. The incident was reported from Bhagamunda Sahi under Baliguda police limits. To cure Bhabani of his disability, he was taken to a nearby temple where he was kept hanging from a wooden bar over the burning cauldron. For treatment, the burning cauldron was sprayed with “jhuna” (Frankincense). The victim ended up with burn injuries of 70 per cent.

However, the inhuman act didn’t end there. Instead of taking him to hospital, the persons involved in the superstitious act treated him secretively on the temple premises. Sources said the locals did not raise any alert after getting threats.As pictures and video of the shocking act went viral, Baliguda IIC RK Patra started an investigation and lodged an FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha  Superstition Kandhamal district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity