Maoist camp busted

MALKANGIRI:A Maoist camp near Daldali and Gugapadar village, adjoining Tulsi mountain and considered to be Maoist hotbed, was busted by a team of security personnel on Thursday.

Security personnel comprising District Voluntary Forces (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG), led by SP Jagmohan Meena, launched a search operation after receiving information about Maoists holding a meeting near the villages. On seeing the security personnel, the Maoists opened fire at them. The security personnel retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till the wee hours.

The Maoists managed to flee the area taking advantage of the darkness. Subsequently, the security personnel dismantled a temporary camp of the ultras inside the dense forest. They recovered Maoist kits, literature and articles of daily use.

Meena said CPI(Maoist) Mohupadar local organisational squad leaders from Chhattisgarh, including Sanju, were present in the meeting. There were no reports of any casualty.Meena said search operation in the area is on to track down the Maoists who fled the area. This is the fifth exchange of fire in the remote Tulsi mountain in the last few months, the SP added.