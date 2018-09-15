Odisha Police to procure two drones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha police plan to procure two drone cameras for maintaining surveillance over the Capital and cut-off areas of Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district. “We are in the process of procuring two drones for keeping surveillance near the sensitive areas in the Capital and in the cut-off regions of Maoist-hit areas,” said Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma.

Each drone will cost between `25 lakh and `30 lakh. While one drone is expected to be procured in a month, the second will be purchased in three months. On September 12, a Germany-based company delivered presentation at DGP’s camp office here on Wednesday about tracking an unregistered unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hovering over the skies using a portable equipment consisting a screen, an antenna, and other features.

“Once the drone usage policy comes into force, police will be responsible for the security regarding usage of unregistered UAVs. We are examining the features of the equipment developed by the German firm,” Dr Sharma said.