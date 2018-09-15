Home States Odisha

Tigress preys on cattle

According to reports, tigress Sundari entered Bipradiha where it killed the cattle which were grazing on the outskirts of the village.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Days after it mauled a woman at Tikarpara, the tigress, brought from Bandhavgarh National Park, on Friday preyed on two calves and a cow at Bipradiha village under Dandatopa range of Athamallick forest division.

According to reports, tigress Sundari entered Bipradiha where it killed the cattle which were grazing on the outskirts of the village.The incident infuriated the villagers who attacked a forest beat house and reportedly detained the forest ranger.Additional PCCF Sudarshan Panda said details of the incident are awaited.

