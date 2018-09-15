Two devotees assaulted in Ananda Bazaar

By Express News Service

PURI: Two members of a family were assaulted by an employee of a Mahaprasad vendor inside Ananda Bazaar of Jagannath temple here on Friday.

Manoj Biswal and his family members from Gobindpur village under Banpur police limits of Khurda district had visited the temple and after having ‘darshan’ of the deities, they took ‘Mahaprasad’ in Anand Bazaar. While they were washing hands inside the Bazaar, the employee Sumanta Kumar Barik started abusing them. When Susama Biswal, Manoj’s daughter, protested, Sumanta allegedly twisted her hand and roughed her up.

When Manoj came to her rescue, Sumanta allegedly smashed an earthen pot (abhada kudia) on his head. Manoj sustained bleeding injury and fell unconscious. The family lodged a complaint in Simhadwar police station. While the accused is absconding, police have arrested ‘Mahaprasad’ shop owner Biju Mahapatra.