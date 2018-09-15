Home States Odisha

Two devotees assaulted in Ananda Bazaar

Two members of a family were assaulted by an employee of a Mahaprasad vendor inside Ananda Bazaar of Jagannath temple here on Friday.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Two members of a family were assaulted by an employee of a Mahaprasad vendor inside Ananda Bazaar of Jagannath temple here on Friday.

Manoj Biswal and his family members from Gobindpur village under Banpur police limits of Khurda district had visited the temple and after having ‘darshan’ of the deities, they took ‘Mahaprasad’ in Anand Bazaar. While they were washing hands inside the Bazaar, the employee Sumanta Kumar Barik started abusing them. When Susama Biswal, Manoj’s daughter, protested, Sumanta allegedly twisted her hand and roughed her up.

When Manoj came to her rescue, Sumanta allegedly smashed an earthen pot (abhada kudia) on his head. Manoj sustained bleeding injury and fell unconscious. The family lodged a complaint in Simhadwar police station. While the accused is absconding, police have arrested ‘Mahaprasad’ shop owner Biju Mahapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity