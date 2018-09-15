Villagers allege harassment by PS member

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of people of Alana panchayat of Nuagaon block staged a demonstration in front of Nuagaon police station demanding arrest of a panchayat samiti member who was seeking bribe to allot houses under various schemes of the Central and State governments.

Panchayat samiti member Manamat Ojha has also been accused of abusing the beneficiaries of housing schemes making casteist remarks. Sources said hundreds of poor families of Alana and other panchayats of Nuagaon block have been deprived of houses under schemes such as Indira Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mo Kudia and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. The protestors alleged that officials and elected representatives have been demanding bribe of `10,000-20,000 to sanction houses under the schemes in favour of beneficiaries.

Some residents of the panchayat, including Mata Bhoi, Nirmal Bhoi and Chhabi Das and alleged that Ojha, in connivance with some block officials and local panchayat samiti members, had taken bribe from them to allot houses under Indira Awas Yojana.

However, despite repeated reminders, they are yet to receive the allotment letter. The beneficiaries said they were abused by the panchayat samiti member when they sought their money back. On Thursday, one of the beneficiaries, Bharat Das, lodged an FIR at Nuagaon police station against Ojha. Das said police are yet to take action against Ojha owing to pressure from some political leaders.

Sources said the panchayat samiti member has also filed a counter FIR against Das and others alleging he was assaulted and abused by them.

Woman alleges torture

Nimapara: A woman, Susanti Parida, has alleged that she is being tortured by her in-laws for delivering a girl child. Susanti lodged an FIR in this regard with Nimapara police on Friday. The victim, hailing from Guapur villager under Balipatna police limits, had married Rajendra Parida of Dekheta village under Nimapara police limits in 2015. Susanti alleged that her in-laws had been torturing her for dowry after marriage and unable to bear the abuse after giving birth to a girl child, she decided to stay at her parents’ house.