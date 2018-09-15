Woman junior doctor found dead in house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A woman junior resident doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented accommodation in Shree Vihar under Chandrasekharpur police limits on Thursday night.The 27-year-old woman, identified as Manaswini Barik of Bargarh district, was working with a private hospital in the city.

Police also recovered samples of ‘vecuronium bromide’ near the body and suspect that Manaswini injected herself with the medicine for skeletal muscle relaxation. The injection is a general anaesthesia used during surgery.

According to sources, Manaswini’s parents had phoned her on Thursday evening but as she did not respond, they asked her friends to find out if she was fine. Manaswini’s friends reached her house and when she did not respond to the door bell, they barged into the room by breaking the door only to find her lying unconscious and informed police. Her parents were informed about the incident on late Thursday. Stating that she was leading a very happy life, Manaswini’s father Surya Narayan Barik demanded a thorough probe into the reason behind her death.

Manaswini was staying in the City since 2016 and had married a Balangir district native, but they parted ways in 2017. Describing her as a very strong person, her friends said she is not one to commit suicide.

One of her friends, PK Bhola, said she had done her homoeopathy course, following which she started working as a junior resident doctor. “There is something suspicious behind her death. She also deleted her Facebook account. We want a detailed investigation into the matter,” Bhola said. The woman was staying here with her brother who had left for Bargarh to attend Nuakhai festival a day back.

Meanwhile, police said according to preliminary investigation, it was being suspected that she committed suicide over some personal reasons. “A unnatural death case has been registered, but investigation is on from all angles,” Chandrasekharpur IIC Deepak Kumar Mishra said.