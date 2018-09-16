Home States Odisha

BMC to make sign boards in Odia must from Oct 15

Published: 16th September 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked representatives of commercial establishments and shops in the city to display shop names in Odia as part of the Government’s move to promote the language and culture.

The meeting was held in line  with the provisions of Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Act, 2018 enacted by the State Assembly in May. Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan chaired the meeting.

Sources in BMC said the Corporation officials will ensure implementation of the move in the Capital and installation of signboards by October 15.“The use of Odia language on signage would be on voluntary basis. But, after the deadline it will be imposed on violators. All have to adhere to a uniform code of conduct,” said Principal Secretary of Labour Department Anu Garg, adding, “A website would also be in place through which citizens can post their photos citing violations.’’

Members of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha were present. Odia Bhasa Pratisthan Tamasarani Dasmohapatra proposed creation of a dictionary of administrative words in Odia to help the business establishments use correct Odia words on their signages, officials said.

