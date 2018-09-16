Home States Odisha

Dama’s supporters to hold meeting in Kujang

Published: 16th September 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A day after ousted BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout met his close associates in Paradip, his supporters on Saturday decided to organise a public meeting at Kujang and Mahila Samabesh in Rahama soon in a show of strength before the 2019 General elections.

They said the meetings will aim to mobilise public support to strengthen Rout’s hold over Paradip, Balikuda and Erasama Assembly constituencies and raise the issue of corruption against the State Government. Several leaders and heavyweights, who have been expelled from the BJD, are likely to take part in the meeting.

Rout has been elected as MLA for seven times, including five times from Erasama and twice from Paradip.
Rout said he will hold ‘Mukta Sabha’ among the villagers and his supporters at panchayat-level in Kujang, Tirtol and Paradip to discuss issues affecting rural life and seek support from them.
After expulsion from the ruling party, Rout on Friday visited Kujang and Paradip and interacted with his supporters and members of Dama Shanti Sena Committee.

Meanwhile, Kujang block chairman Smruti Ranjan Behera, vice-chairman Puspalata Behera, Kujang block BJD president Chitaranjan Mishra, Kujang sarpanch Bharatbhusan Nayak, Paradipgarh sarpanch Mihir Ranjan Sahoo, Banito sarpanch Sanjya Kumar Srangi, PS member Amarendra Mohapatra and other leaders met Rout and lauded his efforts for raising his voice against corruption in the State.

