'Recall banned drugs from counters'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Drugs Control on Saturday asked all drugs inspectors to visit retail, wholesale and C&F agents and recall the fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs, which were recently banned by the Centre.

They have been asked to get an undertaking from the stockists declaring that they have recalled all prohibited drugs and submit report to the directorate and the licensing authorities within seven days.

Similarly, Utkal Pharmaceutical and Manufacturers Association to insist all manufacturers to withdraw the banned drugs from the stockists immediately and advised to apply for deletion of FDC permitted earlier in their manufacturing licenses.

The Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) has been directed to encourage their members to return all prohibited drugs to the stockists and ensure non-availability of such drugs.

They have been asked to furnish an undertaking ensuring that they do not have any stock of prohibited drugs. If they fail to adhere to the instructions, action would be initiated under D&C Act and Rules.

Meanwhile, UCDA has asked all retailers to stop selling of restricted drugs and return those immediately. President of the association P Satyanarayana said medical shops have been directed to return all combination drugs to wholesalers, who will then send it back to the manufacturing companies. The process is expected to take few weeks, he added.