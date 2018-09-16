Home States Odisha

'Recall banned drugs from counters'

The process is expected to take few weeks, he added.

Published: 16th September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Drugs Control on Saturday asked all drugs inspectors to visit retail, wholesale and C&F agents and recall the fixed dose combination (FDC) drugs, which were recently banned by the Centre.

They have been asked to get an undertaking from the stockists declaring that they have recalled all prohibited drugs and submit report to the directorate and the licensing authorities within seven days.
Similarly, Utkal Pharmaceutical and Manufacturers Association to insist all manufacturers to withdraw the banned drugs from the stockists immediately and advised to apply for deletion of FDC permitted earlier in their manufacturing licenses.

The Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association (UCDA) has been directed to encourage their members to return all prohibited drugs to the stockists and ensure non-availability of such drugs.

They have been asked to furnish an undertaking ensuring that they do not have any stock of prohibited drugs. If they fail to adhere to the instructions, action would be initiated under D&C Act and Rules.  

Meanwhile, UCDA has asked all retailers to stop selling of restricted drugs and return those immediately. President of the association P Satyanarayana said medical shops have been directed to return all combination drugs to wholesalers, who will then send it back to the manufacturing companies. The process is expected to take few weeks, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi