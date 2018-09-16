Salepur bandh over delay in road construction

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Different local organisations under the banner of Saharanchal Bikash Parisad on Saturday observed dawn-to-dusk Salepur bandh protesting delay in construction of road in the Town.

While business activities and vehicular movement came to a grinding halt, education was hit as the protesters resorted to road blockade and picketing at several places. However, emergency services were kept out of the purview of the strike.

The protesters alleged that a portion of the main road from Tehsil office to Canal Bridge is in a bad shape causing frequent accidents and repeated demands to the authorities concerned for widening and renovation of the portion of the road, the administration has been turning deaf ear.

"The main road in Salepur town is in dire state making a lot of difficulties in respect of commuting.

Students and office goers are the worse sufferers during the peak hours due to the bad condition of the road. Although the construction work for the road had started two years ago, it is yet to be complete by the concerned construction company", alleged Saharanchal Bikash Parishad president, Nanda Kishore Bhuyan.