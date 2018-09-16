Tribes India outlet opens

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram Minister on Saturday inaugurated 'Tribes India' outlet of TRIFED in the city.

Oram said the Centre is giving priority to provide minimum support price to primary collectors of minor forest produce (MFP) and value addition to products under 'Van Dhan' scheme. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is presently operating through a retail chain network of 42 own outlets, 33 consignment outlets and 14 franchise outlets located across the country, through which it promotes and markets a wide range of ethnic and traditional tribal handicraft and handloom products.

"TRIFED has set an ambitious retail sales target of `50 crores to be achieved during the current financial year and the new outlet will help achieve the target," Oram said adding, all steps will be taken to ensure that the primary collectors get opportunities for livelihood creation and income generation.