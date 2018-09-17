Home States Odisha

ASHA workers threaten to cease work in Balasore

ASHA workers from across Balasore district have threatened to cease work if their demand for disbursal of incentives for September is not met within seven days.

Published: 17th September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: ASHA workers from across Balasore district have threatened to cease work if their demand for disbursal of incentives for September is not met within seven days.

Sources said monthly incentives are disbursed to ASHA workers by the 10th of every month. However, due to the ongoing strike by National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) workers, payment of their dues has been delayed.  The ASHA workers met the Chief District Medical Officer to apprise him of their demand. “We work 24 hours a day. While incentives are given in the first week of every month, we are yet to receive it this month even as 15 days have passed”, rued Sujata Basab, an ASHA worker.

CDMO Vivekananda Das said unless the agitating NRHM staff, who are on a dharna in Bhubaneswar, do not call off their stir, nothing can be done for the ASHA workers. He hoped the NRHM staff will call off their stir by Monday. Notably, NRHM workers under the banner of Swasthya Mission Parichalana Karmachari Sangha have been staging dharna at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar since September 12 over various demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  