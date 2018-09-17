Home States Odisha

BJD will regain power: Chandra Sekhar Sahu

Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under the leadership of its president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is ready for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly at anytime.

Published: 17th September 2018

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:Biju Janata Dal (BJD), under the leadership of its president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is ready for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly at anytime. This was stated by former Union minister and senior BJD observer for undivided Koraput district Chandra Sekhar Sahu while addressing a meeting of  Bengali community at Poteru, around 35 km from here, to felicitate former minister and Odisha Seed Corporation chairman Aravind Dhali on Sunday.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, Sahu said while chief ministers of other States have made a fortune during their tenures, Naveen, even after ruling Odisha for 20 years, has not even built a second house for himself.

Sahu said Naveen, unlike his counterparts in other States, does not lead a lavish lifestyle and even after being in power for so long, always wears the humble kurta and pyjama. “Naveen Patnaik’s popularity is rising with every passing year and owing to his honesty and dedication, BJD would win the 2019 elections and again form Government in Odisha,” he said. Sahu said the Chief Minister would address a gathering of Bengali community from across the State at Adivasi Ground in Bhubaneswar in November.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhali said Naveen has no substitute due to his clean image and popularity among people. “The people of Malkangiri, including the Bengali community, are with the Chief Minister and BJD,” he added. Among others, SDC chairman Adma Rawa, Chitrakonda MLA Dambaru Sisa and  BJD leader Banshi Muduli were present at the meeting which was attended by more than 1,500 members of the Bengali community from across the district.

